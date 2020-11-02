NYSE:HDB Investor Notice: Deadline on November 2, 2020 in Lawsuit Against HDFC Bank Limited

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/02/2020 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on November 2, 2020in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB).



Investors who purchased shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: November 2, 2020. NYSE: HDB stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB) common shares between July 31, 2019, and July 10, 2020, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between July 31, 2019, and July 10, 2020, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that HDFC Bank had inadequate disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting, that as a result, the Bank maintained improper lending practices in its vehicle-financing operations, that accordingly, earnings generated from the Bank's vehicle-financing operations were unsustainable, that all the foregoing, once revealed, was foreseeably likely to have a material negative impact on the Bank's financial condition and reputation, and that as a result, the Bank's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



