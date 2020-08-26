NYSE:HDB Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by HDFC Bank Limited

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2020 -- An investigation was announced over potential securities laws violations by HDFC Bank Limited in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by HDFC Bank Limited regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



India based HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai.



On July 13, 2020, it was reported that HDFC Bank Limited had "conducted a probe into allegations of improper lending practices and conflicts of interests in its vehicle-financing operations involving the unit's former head."



On July 19, 2020, HDFC Bank Limited reported its financial results for the first quarter of the Bank's 2021 fiscal year, missing analyst estimates with respect to net profit and reporting a deterioration in its asset quality.



Then, on August 6, 2020, it was reported that in July 2020, Experian Plc's Indian unit had informed the Reserve Bank of India that "HDFC Bank has been late in providing details of its loans, including the repayment status of its millions of retail borrowers" and that "[s]uch tardiness has been an issue for about two years."



Those who purchased shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.