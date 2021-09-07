NYSE:HGV Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Hilton Grand Vacations Inc

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/07/2021 -- An investigation was announced concerning possible securities laws violations by Hilton Grand Vacations Inc in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE: HGV), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether certain statements by Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Orlando, FL based Hilton Grand Vacations Inc., a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue declined from over $1.83 billion in 2019 to $894 million in 2029, and that its Net Income of $216 million in 2019 turned to a Net Loss of $201 million in 2020.



Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE: HGV) declined from $48.16 per share on May 25, 2021, to $36.95 per share on August 20, 2021.



Those who purchased shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE: HGV) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.