NYSE:HHC Shareholder Notice: Lawsuit Filed to Gain Access to Books and Records of Howard Hughes Corp

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2020 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that an investor in shares of Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE: HHC) filed a lawsuit against Howard Hughes in effort to gain access to its books and records in connection with a stock offering.



Investors who purchased shares of Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE: HHC) and currently hold any of those NYSE: HHC shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff is looking to get access to records on the company's $594 million common stock offering from March 2020. The plaintiff is concerned about some potential insider benefits. The plaintiff says that the March stock offering let Pershing Square Capital Management LP, a hedge fund run by board chairman William A. Ackman, increase its ownership stake of Howard Hughes Corp from almost 15% to almost 30% at prices depressed by Covid-19.



The plaintiff also questioned why over 80% of the newly issued common stock went to Pershing Square Capital Management LP.



Those who purchased shares of Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE: HHC), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.