NYSE:HLF Shareholder Notice: Investigation Concerning Potential Securities Laws Violations by Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/08/2020 -- An investigation was announced over potential securities laws violations by Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. in connection with certain financial statements.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Los Angeles, CA based Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. Reported that its annual Total Revenue declined from over $4.89 billion in 2018 to over $4.87 billion in 2019, and that its Net Income increased from $296.6 million in 2018 to $311 million in 2019.



On May 7, 2020, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. filed its quarterly report for the first quarter of 2020 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). In its quarterly report, Herbalife advised investors that the Company had "reached an understanding in principle" to resolve bribery investigations by both the SEC and Department of Justice ("DOJ") in connection with Herbalife's China operations. Per the agreement, Herbalife stated that it "would enter into an administrative resolution with the SEC with respect to alleged violations of the books and records and internal controls provisions of the FCPA [Foreign Corrupt Practices Act]"; "would separately enter into a deferred prosecution agreement ("DPA") with DOJ, under which DOJ would defer criminal prosecution of the Company for a period of three years"; and "would agree to pay the SEC and DOJ aggregate penalties, disgorgement and prejudgment interest of approximately $123 million.



Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE: HLF) declined from $48.47 per share in late 2019 to as low as $20.73 per share on March 17, 2020.



