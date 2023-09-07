NYSE:HLLY Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Holley Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/07/2023 -- Holley Inc. is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Holley Inc. (NYSE: HLLY), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Holley Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Bowling Green, KY based Holley Inc. f/k/a Empower Ltd. designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China.



On July 16, 2021, Empower Ltd., previously operating as a SPAC, completed a business combination with Holley Intermediate Holdings, Inc. The combined company became Holley and its common stock and warrants trade on the NYSE under the ticker symbols "HLLY" and "HLLY WT," respectively.



Shares of Holley Inc. (NYSE: HLLY) declined from $8.06 per share on August 11, 2023, to as low as $5.40 per share on September 06, 2023.



