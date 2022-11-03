NYSE:HMC Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/03/2022 -- Honda Motor Co., Ltd. is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Honda Motor Co., Ltd. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Japan based Honda Motor Co., Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally.



On September 28, 2022, a putative class action was filed against Honda Motor Co., Ltd. alleging that the Company sold thousands of vehicles that contain a critical safety flaw putting drivers and others at serious risk of injury. Specifically, the lawsuit against Honda Motor Co., Ltd. alleges that a wide range of Honda vehicles share a flawed "auto start/stop" function (also called "Idle Stop") intended to save fuel by shutting the engine down at stops, and that the Idle Stop system in these vehicles routinely fails to restart the engine as designed, leaving drivers unable to move their vehicles. The lawsuit further alleges that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. was fully aware of the defect before marketing the vehicles.



Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE: HMC) declined to $21.44 per share on October 21, 2022.



