NYSE:HMLP Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at Hoegh LNG Partners LP

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2021 -- Certain directors of Höegh LNG Partners LP under an investigation over potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who purchased shares of Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE: HMLP) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Höegh LNG Partners directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Bermuda based Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters.



Höegh LNG Partners LP reported that its annual Total Revenue declined from $145.43 million in 2019 to $143.09 million in 2020, and that its Net Income increased from $52.74 million in 2019 to $63.14 million in 2020.



On July 27, 2021, after trading hours, Höegh LNG Partners LP announced that it had reduced its quarterly common unit distribution by 98% to preserve cash. Höegh LNG Partners LP also revealed its refinancing plans for the PGN FSRU Lampung facility collapsed after the charterer of the vessel announced plans to enter arbitration to terminate the charter. Further, Höegh LNG Partners LP announced that its parent company, Höegh LNG Holdings Ltd., will no longer provide financial support to the Company.



Shares of Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE: HMLP) declined from $18.17 per share on June 25, 2021, to as low as $4.85 per share on August 09, 2021.



Those who purchased shares of Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE: HMLP) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.