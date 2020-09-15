NYSE:HON Shareholder Notice: Deadline on September 9th in Lawsuit Against Honeywell International Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/15/2020 -- A deadline is coming up on September 9, 2020 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON) over alleged securities laws violations by Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON).



Investors who purchased shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: September 9, 2020. NYSE: HON stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



In late 2018 an investor, who purchased shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON), filed a lawsuit over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws by Honeywell International Inc. in connection with certain allegedly false and misleading statements. The plaintiff claimed that between February 9, 2018 and October 19, 2018, the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Honeywell's Bendix asbestos-related liability was greater than initially reported, that the Company maintained improper accounting practices in connection with its Bendix asbestos-related liability, and that as a result, Honeywell's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



