NYSE:I Shareholder Notice: Deadline on June 08, 2020 in Lawsuit Against Intelsat S.A.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2020 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on June 08, 2020 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I).



Investors who purchased shares of Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: June 08, 2020. NYSE: I stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I) common shares between November 5, 2019 through November 18, 2019, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between November 5, 2019 through November 18, 2019, the Defendants violated provisions of the Exchange Act by selling a block of Intelsat shares while in possession of material non-public information, including that Intelsat had met with the Federal Communications Commission ("FCC") on November 5, 2019, to discuss the private sale of certain wavebands controlled by Intelsat for future "5G" use (the "C-Band") and that the FCC opposed Intelsat's then-existing proposal, instead favoring a public auction rather than private sale of the C-Band.



Those who purchased shares of Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



