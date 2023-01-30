NYSE:IBM Investor Alert: Lawsuit Alleges Securities Laws Violations by International Business Machines Corporation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2023 -- An investor, who purchased shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM), filed a lawsuit over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws by International Business Machines Corporation ("IBM").



Investors who purchased shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) have certain options and for certain investors are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: March 14, 2023. NYSE: IBM investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



On October 16, 2018, post-market, IBM issued a press release announcing its preliminary results for the third quarter of 2018. Among other items, IBM reported revenue of $18.8 billion, representing a decline of 2%, as well as slowing growth in its Strategic Imperatives segment.



Shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) declined from $145.89 per share on September 21, 2018, to $101.28 per share on December 26, 2018.



The plaintiff claims that between January 18, 2018 and October 16, 2018, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Strategic Imperatives Revenue growth, CAMSS (the distinct components of "Cloud," "Analytics," "Mobile," "Security," and "Social") and CAMSS components' revenue growth, and the Company's Segments' revenue growth were artificially inflated as a result of the wrongful reclassification/misclassification of revenues from non-strategic to strategic to make those revenues eligible for treatment as Strategic Imperatives Revenue; and (2) IBM was materially less successful in growing its Strategic Imperative business, reporting materially higher growth than it actually achieved only by wrongfully reclassifying and misclassifying revenue from non-strategic to strategic thereby reporting publicly materially false Strategic Imperative Revenue.



Those who purchased shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About The Shareholders Foundation

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.