NYSE:IFF Shareholder Alert: Investigation over Acquisition of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

On December 15, 2019, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF) (Euronext Paris: IFF) (TASE: IFF) and DuPont (NYSE: DD) announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement for the merger of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. and DuPont's Nutrition & Biosciences (N&B) business in a Reverse Morris Trust transaction. Following the merger, DuPont shareholders will own 55.4% of the combined company and IFF's shareholders will own 44.6%.



However, given that at least one analyst has set the high price target for NYSE: IFF shares at $156.00 per share, the investigation concerns whether the offer is unfair to NYSE: IFF stockholders. More specifically, the investigation concerns whether the International Flavors & Fragrances Board of Directors undertook an adequate sales process, adequately shopped the company before entering into the transaction, maximized shareholder value by negotiating the best price, and acted in the shareholders' best interests in connection with the proposed sale.



International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF) reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from over $3.97 billion in 2018 to over $5.14 billion in 2019, and that its Net Income increased from $337.3 million in 2018 to $455.87 million in 2019.



Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF) closed on June 16, 2020, at $129.05 per share.



