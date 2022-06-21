NYSE:IIPR Investor Alert: Deadline on June 24, 2022 in Lawsuit Against Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/21/2022 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on June 24, 2022 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE: IIPR).



Investors who purchased shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE: IIPR) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: June 24, 2022. NYSE: IIPR stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE: IIPR) common shares between May 7, 2020 and April 13, 2022, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between May 7, 2020 and April 13, 2022, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose, that the true values of Innovative Industrial Properties' properties are significantly lower than Innovative Industrial Properties represents, that existential issues in its top customers, that that as a result, its top customers may not be able to continue making payments to Innovative Industrial Properties and Innovative Industrial Properties would face significant issues replacing these customers, and that as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times



