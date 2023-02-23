NYSE:IONQ Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at IonQ, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/23/2023 -- An investigation was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors at IonQ, Inc.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain IonQ, Inc. (NYSE: IONQ officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



On May 31, 2022, an investor, who purchased shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE: IONQ), filed a lawsuit over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws by IonQ, Inc.. The plaintiff claimed that between March 30, 2021 and May 2, 2022, the Defendants failed to disclose to investors that IonQ had not yet developed a 32-qubit quantum computer, that the Company's 11-qubit quantum computer suffered from significant error rates, rendering it useless, that IonQ's quantum computer is not sufficiently reliable, so it is not accessible despite being available through major cloud providers, that a significant portion of IonQ's revenue was derived from improper round-tripping transactions with related parties, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.



On November 22, 2022, a consolidated amended Complaint was filed.



