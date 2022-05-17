NYSE:IONQ Investor Notice: Investigation Concerning Possible Securities Laws Violations by IonQ, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/17/2022 -- IonQ, Inc. is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE: IONQ), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by IonQ, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



College Park, MD based IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. On May 3, 2022, Scorpion Capital released a 183-page short report regarding IonQ's management, operations, and business. The Scorpion Capital report stated that "We conducted 25 research interviews including 7 former employees and executives; 11 leading quantum computing experts including seminal names in the field, some who have published papers with IonQ's founders and are intimately familiar with its technology; and 5 of its key "customers" and partners. We believe our research represents the most in-depth due diligence to date on IonQ, leading us to conclude it is just another VC-backed SPAC scam."



Shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) declined from $17.66 per share on February 14, 2022, to as low as $4.78 per share on May 10, 2022.



