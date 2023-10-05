NYSE:IOT Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Samsara Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/05/2023 -- Samsara Inc. is under investigation over potential securities laws violations by Samsara Inc in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE: IOT), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Samsara Inc. (NYSE: IOT) concerning whether a series of statements by Samsara Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



San Francisco, CA based Samsara Inc. provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. Samsara Inc. reported that its Total Revenue rose from $428.34 million for the 12 months period that ended on January 31, 2022, to $652.54 million for the 12 months period that ended on January 31, 2023, and that its Net Loss over those time periods declined from $355.02 million to $246.78 million.



On September 21, 2023, before the market opened, the investment firm Spruce Point Capital Management, LLC released a report entitled "The Accounting for Things" (the "Report"), which outlined why it believes the price of Samsara stock will decline. Among other things, the Report alleged that Samsara is overstating its gross and EBITDA margins, in addition to other accounting issues.



Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE: IOT) declined from $32.41 per share on September 06, 2023, to as low as $22.70 per share on September 25, 2022.



Those who purchased shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE: IOT) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



