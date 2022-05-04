NYSE:IRNT Investor Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Misleading Statements by IronNet, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/04/2022 -- An investor, who purchased shares of IronNet, Inc. (NYSE: IRNT), filed a lawsuit over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws by IronNet, Inc..



On August 27, 2021, IronNet, Inc. became a publicly-traded company via a merger with LGL Systems Acquisition Corp. ("LGL"), a blank check company otherwise known as a special purpose acquisition vehicle ("SPAC").



On December 15, 2021, IronNet, Inc. announced its financial results for the third quarter ended October 31, 2021, and issued revenue guidance for the year. For 2022, IronNet expects revenue of approximately $26 million; previous guidance, issued in September 2021, was $43-45 million.



Shares of IronNet, Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) declined from $8.51 per share on December 7, 2021, to as low as $3.98 per share on December 20, 2021, respectively $2.65 per share on January 24, 2022.



The plaintiff claims that between September 15, 2021 and December 15, 2021, the defendants made materially false and misleading statements and failed to disclose known adverse facts about IronNet's business, operations, and prospects, including that the Company had materially overstated its business and financial prospects, that the Company was unable to predict the timing of significant customer opportunities which constituted a substantial portion of its publicly-issued FY 2022 financial guidance, that the Company had not established effective disclosure controls and procedures to reasonably ensure its public disclosures were timely, accurate, complete, and not otherwise misleading, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false, misleading, and/or lacked any reasonable basis in fact at all relevant times.



