San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of JGWPT Holdings Inc (NYSE:JGW) shares over potential securities laws violations by JGWPT Holdings and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced .



Investors who purchased shares of JGWPT Holdings Inc (NYSE:JGW) have certain options andshould contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of JGWPT Holdings Inc (NYSE:JGW) concerning whether a series of statements by JGWPT Holdings Inc regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



JGWPT Holdings Inc reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $249.76 million in 2011 to $467.40 million in 2012 and that its Net Loss of $3.92 million in 2011 turned into a Net income of $116.74 milion in 2012



Then on March 31, 2014, JGWPT Holdings Inc announced its fourth quarter financial results.



JGWPT Holdings Inc’s annual Total Revenue declined from $467.40 million in 2012 to $445.35 million in 2013 and its Net income of $116.74 million declined to a Net loss of $5.58 million in 2013.



Among other things, JGWPT Holdings Inc disclosed that, in March 2014, the Company and certain of its affiliates were served with Civil Investigative Demands (“CIDs”) from the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (“CFPB”). JGWPT Holdings Inc said that the CIDs requested various information and documents for the purpose of determining the Company’s compliance with the Consumer Financial Protection Act of 2010, the Truth in Lending Act, and other federal consumer finance laws.



On May 14, 2014, JGWPT Holdings Inc reported its first quarter financial results. JGWPT Holdings Inc’s first quarter Revenue declined from $183.21 million in 2013 to $136.59 million in 2014 and its first quarter Net Income decreased from $89.70 million in 2013 to $9.02 million in 2014.



Shares of JGWPT Holdings Inc (NYSE:JGW) declined from $19.59 per share on March 4, 2014, to as low as $9.71 per share on May 16, 2014.



On May 30, 2014, NYSE:JGW shares closed at $10.66 per share.



Those who purchased shares of JGWPT Holdings Inc (NYSE:JGW), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com