NYSE:JKS Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2023 -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. is under investigation concerning potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



China based JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products.



On May 8, 2023, it was reported in the Florida Times that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. was raided by federal agents. Federal authorities did not disclose the reason for the search warrant executed by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security investigative arm.



Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) declined to $40.17 per share on June 8, 2023.



Those who purchased shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About The Shareholders Foundation

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.