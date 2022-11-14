NYSE:JOBY Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Joby Aviation, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2022 -- Joby Aviation, Inc. is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE: JOBY), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Joby Aviation, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Santa Cruz, CA based Joby Aviation, Inc., a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service.



Joby Aviation, Inc. went public in August 2021. Joby Aviation, Inc. sold 69 million shares at $10.00 per share in its initial public offering ("IPO").



Joby Aviation, Inc. reported that its Net Loss increased from $114.16 million in 2020 to $180.32 million in 2021.



Shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) declined to $3.74 per share on October 10, 2022.



About The Shareholders Foundation

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.