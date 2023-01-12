NYSE:JOBY Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at Joby Aviation, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/12/2023 -- An investigation was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors at Joby Aviation, Inc.



Investors who purchased shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Joby Aviation, Inc. directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Santa Cruz, CA based Joby Aviation, Inc., a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service.



Joby Aviation, Inc. went public in August 2021. Joby Aviation, Inc. sold 69 million shares at $10.00 per share in its initial public offering ("IPO").



Joby Aviation, Inc. reported that its Net Loss increased from $114.16 million in 2020 to $180.32 million in 2021.



Shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) declined to $3.74 per share on October 10, 2022.



Those who purchased shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Christopher Clausen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About The Shareholders Foundation

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.