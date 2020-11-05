NYSE:JPM Investor Alert: Lawsuit Alleges Securities Laws Violations by JP Morgan Chase & Co.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2020 -- An investor, who purchased NYSE: JPM shares, filed a lawsuit over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws by JPMorgan Chase & Co..



On November 6, 2018, the Department of Justice announced that a former JPMorgan precious metals trader pleaded guilty to commodities fraud and spoofing conspiracy.



On August 20, 2019, the Department of Justice announced that another JPMorgan employee pled guilty to spoofing charges, and had done so with the knowledge and consent of his supervisors.



On September 23, 2020, it was reported that JPMorgan Chase & Co was nearing a settlement to resolve the spoofing charges. According to sources, the settlement was to be for nearly $1 billion, a record.



On September 29, 2020, the CFTC formally announced that it had ordered JPMorgan to pay $920 million to settle the spoofing and manipulation charges. According to the order, JPMorgan Chase & Co allegedly failed to monitor its employees and ignored multiple red flags. JPMorgan Chase & Co also allegedly provided the CFTC with misleading information



Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) declined from $105.21 per share in early September 2020 to $91.38 per share on September 24, 2020.



The plaintiff claims that between February 23, 2016 and September 23, 2020, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that traders at the Company, with the knowledge and consent of their superiors, manipulated the precious metals market by "spoofing," or placing fake orders to generate the appearance of market demand, that the Company had insufficient controls and compliance protocols to enable it to identify and stop the misconduct, that the Company's earnings in the physical commodity market were, at least in part, ill-gotten; (4) such conduct would result in enhanced regulatory scrutiny, that the Company provided misleading information to CFTC investigators at early stages of the investigation into the misconduct, that resolution of the governmental investigation into the Company would result in a record-breaking $920 million fine, and that as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.



