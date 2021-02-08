NYSE:JPM Long Term Investor Notice: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2021 -- An investigation was announced concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors and officers of JPMorgan Chase & Co..



Investors who are current long term investors in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NYSE: JPM stocks follows a lawsuit filed against JPMorgan Chase & Co. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NYSE: JPM stocks, concerns whether certain JPMorgan Chase & Co. directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that traders at the Company, with the knowledge and consent of their superiors, manipulated the precious metals market by "spoofing," or placing fake orders to generate the appearance of market demand, that the Company had insufficient controls and compliance protocols to enable it to identify and stop the misconduct, that the Company's earnings in the physical commodity market were, at least in part, ill-gotten; (4) such conduct would result in enhanced regulatory scrutiny, that the Company provided misleading information to CFTC investigators at early stages of the investigation into the misconduct, that resolution of the governmental investigation into the Company would result in a record-breaking $920 million fine, and that as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.



