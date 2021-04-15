NYSE:JT Investor Notice: Deadline on April 19, 2021 in Lawsuit Against Jianpu Technology Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2021 -- A deadline is coming up on April 19, 2021 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE: JT).



Investors who purchased shares of Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE: JT) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: April 19, 2021. NYSE: JT stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE: JT) common shares between May 29, 2018 and February 16, 2021, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between May 29, 2018 and February 16, 2021, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that certain of Jianpu's transactions carried out by the Credit Card Recommendation Business Unit involved undisclosed relationships or lacked business substance, that as a result, Jianpu's revenue and costs and expenses for fiscal 2018 and 2019 were overstated, that there were material weaknesses in Jianpu's internal control over financial reporting, that as a result of the foregoing, Jianpu's fiscal 2018 Form 20-F was reasonably likely to be restated, and that as a result, Jianpu's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE: JT) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



