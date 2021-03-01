NYSE:JT Investor Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Misleading Statements by Jianpu Technology Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2021 -- An investor, who purchased shares of Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE: JT), filed a lawsuit over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws by Jianpu Technology Inc.



Investors who purchased shares of Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE: JT) have certain options and for certain investors are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: April 19, 2021. NYSE: JT investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



China based Jianpu Technology Inc. operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China.



On February 16, 2021, Jianpu Technology Inc. announced the results of its review into "transactions carried out by the Credit Card Recommendation Business Unit" with third-party business entities. The Company concluded that previously reported revenue and associated expenses had been inflated due to "certain transactions [that] involved third-party agents (including both upstream agents and downstream suppliers) with undisclosed relationships and some transactions [that] lacked business substance." Jianpu Technology Inc. stated that it "anticipates the total amount of overstated revenue for the fiscal years 2018 and 2019 to be approximately, RMB 90 million and RMB 164 million, respectively, representing approximately 4.5% and 10.1% of the total revenue previously reported."



The plaintiff claims that between May 29, 2018 and February 16, 2021, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that certain of Jianpu's transactions carried out by the Credit Card Recommendation Business Unit involved undisclosed relationships or lacked business substance, that as a result, Jianpu's revenue and costs and expenses for fiscal 2018 and 2019 were overstated, that there were material weaknesses in Jianpu's internal control over financial reporting, that as a result of the foregoing, Jianpu's fiscal 2018 Form 20-F was reasonably likely to be restated, and that as a result, Jianpu's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE: JT) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.