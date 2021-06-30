NYSE:KDMN Long Term Investor Notice: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at Kadmon Holdings Inc

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2021 -- Certain directors of Kadmon Holdings Inc are under investigation concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors and officers of Kadmon Holdings Inc.



Investors who are current long term investors in Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE: KDMN) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NYSE: KDMN stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Kadmon Holdings Inc over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NYSE: KDMN stocks, concerns whether certain Kadmon Holdings Inc directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the Belumosudil NDA was incomplete and/or deficient, that the additional new data that the Company submitted in support of the Belumosudil NDA in response to an information request from the FDA materially altered the NDA submission, that accordingly, the initial Belumosudil NDA submission lacked the degree of support that the Company had led investors to believe, that accordingly, the FDA was likely to extend the PDUFA target action date to review the Belumosudil NDA, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



