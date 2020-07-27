NYSE:KEX Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws by Kirby Corporation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/27/2020 -- Kirby Corporation is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Kirby Corporation (NYSE: KEX), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Kirby Corporation regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Houston, TX based Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. On July 8, 2020, Kirby Corporation announced that, for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020, it had understated non-cash non-recurring goodwill impairment charges by $127,933,000 before taxes, $98,773,000 after taxes, or a $1.65 loss per share, due to not applying a specific provision of a new accounting standard that the Company had recently adopted on January 1, 2020.



Shares of Kirby Corporation (NYSE: KEX) declined from $62.66 per share on June 5, 2020, to as low as $44.65 per share on July 13, 2020.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



