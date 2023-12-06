NYSE:KEY Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing at KeyCorp

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2023 -- Certain directors of KeyCorp are under investigation over potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who are current long term investors in KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NYSE: KEY stocks follows a lawsuit filed against KeyCorp over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NYSE: KEY stocks, concerns whether certain KeyCorp directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that, the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that KeyCorp downplayed concerns with its liquidity while overstating the effectiveness of its long-term liquidity strategy, that KeyCorp overstated its projected NII for the second quarter ("Q2") and full year ("FY") of 2023, as well as related positive NII drivers, while downplaying negative NII drivers, that as a result, KeyCorp was likely to negatively revise its previously issued NII guidance, that all the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to negatively impact KeyCorp 's business, financial results, and reputation, and that as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Christopher Clausen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About The Shareholders Foundation

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.