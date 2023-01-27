NYSE:KIND Investor Notice: Investigation Concerning Possible Securities Laws Violations by Nextdoor Holdings, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/27/2023 -- An investigation was announced investors of Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: KIND) shares over potential securities laws violations by Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. f.k.a. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ: KVSB).



Investors who purchased shares of Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: KIND), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: KIND) concerning whether a series of statements by Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



San Francisco, CA based Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally.



ON November 8, 2021, Nextdoor, Inc. and Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (Nasdaq: KVSB), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by an affiliate of Khosla Ventures, LLC, completed their transaction to take Nextdoor public.



Those who purchased shares of Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: KIND) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About The Shareholders Foundation

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.