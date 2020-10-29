NYSE:KL Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing at Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2020 -- Certain directors of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. are under investigation concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who are current long term investors in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE: KL) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NYSE: KL stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NYSE: KL stocks, concerns whether certain Kirkland Lake Gold directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Kirkland lacked adequate internal controls over financial reporting, especially as it relates to its projections of risks, reserve grade, and all-in sustaining costs, that as a result of the known, but undisclosed, impending acquisition of Detour Gold Corporation, the Company's projections relating to its risks, reserve grade, and all-in sustaining costs were false and misleading, that the Company's financial statements and projections were not fairly presented in conformity with International Financial Reporting Standards, and that based on the foregoing, defendants lacked a reasonable basis for their positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects and/or lacked a reasonable basis and omitted material facts. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.



Those who purchased shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE: KL) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



