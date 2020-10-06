NYSE:KODK Shareholder Notice: Deadline on October 13, 2020 in Lawsuit Against Eastman Kodak Company

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/06/2020 -- A deadline is coming up on October 13, 2020 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) over alleged securities laws violations by Eastman Kodak Company.



Investors who purchased shares of Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: October 13, 2020. NYSE: KODK stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) common shares between July 27, 2020 and August 7, 2020, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between July 27, 2020 and August 7, 2020, the Defendants failed to disclose that the Company had granted James Continenza and several other Company insiders millions of dollars' worth of stock options, immediately prior to the Company publicly disclosing that it had received the $765 million loan, which Defendants knew would cause Kodak's stock to immediately increase in value once the deal was announced, and that in addition, while in possession of this material non-public information, James Continenza and other Company insiders purchased tens of thousands of the Company's shares immediately prior to the announcement, again at prices that they knew would increase exponentially once news of the loan became public.



Those who purchased shares of Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



