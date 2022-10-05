NYSE:KR Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at the Kroger Co.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/05/2022 -- Certain directors of The Kroger Co. are under investigation over potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who purchased shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) and currently hold any of those The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Cincinnati, OH based The Kroger Co. reported that its Total Revenue rose from over $132.49 billion for the 12 months period that ended on January 31, 2021 to over $137.88 billion for the 12 months period that ended on January 31, 2022, and that its Net Income declined over those respective time periods from over $2.58 billion to over $1.65 billion.



Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) declined from $62.58 per share in March 2022 to as low as $44.11 per share on September 23, 2022.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



