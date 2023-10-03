NYSE:KVUE Shareholder Alert: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Kenvue Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2023 -- Kenvue Inc. is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE: KVUE), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Kenvue Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Skillman, NJ based Kenvue Inc. operates as a consumer health company worldwide.



On May 08, 2023, Kenvue Inc. (NYSE: KVUE) announced the closing of its initial public offering ("IPO") of 198,734,444 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $22.00 per share, including the underwriters' full exercise of their option to purchase 25,921,884 shares to cover over-allotments. Shares of Kenvue's common stock began trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "KVUE" on May 4, 2023.



Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE: KVUE) rose in the open market to $27.80 per share on May 15, 2023.



Since then, NYSE: KVUE shares declined to $19.95 per share on September 28, 2023.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Christopher Clausen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



