NYSE:LDI Long Term Investor Notice: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at loanDepot, Inc.

The investigation by a law firm for investors in NYSE: LDI stocks follows a lawsuit filed against loanDepot, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NYSE: LDI stocks, concerns whether certain loanDepot, Inc. directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the Registration Statement that was filed in connection with loanDepot's initial public offering ("IPO") failed to disclose that loanDepot's loan originations had already declined substantially at the time of the IPO due to industry over-capacity and increased competition, that loanDepo's gain-on-sale margins had already declined substantially at the time of the IPO, that, as a result, the Company's revenue and growth would be negatively impacted, that that loanDepot had already been forced to embark on a significant expense reduction plan due to the significantly lower growth and refinance originations that the Company was experiencing, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



