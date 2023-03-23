NYSE:LDOS Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at Leidos Holdings, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/23/2023 -- An investigation was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors at Leidos Holdings, Inc.



Investors who purchased shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LDOS) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Leidos Holdings directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Reston, VA based Leidos Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. Leidos Holdings, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from over $12.29 billion in 2020 to $13.73 billion in 2021, and that its Net Income increased from $628 million in 2020 to $753 million in 2021.



On November 1, 2022, Leidos disclosed that it had received a grand jury subpoena in September requesting documents relating to the Company's internal investigation, which concerns whether Leidos violated the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.



