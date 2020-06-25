NYSE:LHC Investor Alert: Investigation of Takeover of Leo Holdings Corp.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2020 -- The takeover of Leo Holdings Corp. is under investigation concerning whether it is unfair to NYSE: LHC stockholders.



Investors who purchased shares of Leo Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LHC) and currently hold any of those NYSE: LHC shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain officers and directors of Leo Holdings Corp. breached their fiduciary duties owed to NYSE: LHC investors in connection with the proposed acquisition.



On April 23, 2020, Digital Media Solutions Holdings, LLC ("DMS" or the "Company") and Leo Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LHC), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, announced that Leo Holdings Corp. and Digital Media Solutions Holdings, LLC have entered into a definitive business combination agreement. Under the terms of the merger, the combined company will be named Digital Media Solutions, Inc. and be listed on the NYSE under the ticker "DMS". Following the merger, Leo and DMS shareholders will, respectively, own approximately 60% and 40% of the equity of the combined company on a fully diluted basis.



However, the investigation concerns whether the offer is unfair to NYSE: LHC stockholders. More specifically, the investigation concerns whether the Leo Holdings Board of Directors undertook an adequate sales process, adequately shopped the company before entering into the transaction, maximized shareholder value by negotiating the best price, and acted in the shareholders' best interests in connection with the proposed sale.



Shares of Leo Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LHC) closed on June 3, 2020, at $10.49 per share.



Those who are current investors in Leo Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LHC) shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



