NYSE:LLY Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws by Eli Lilly and Company

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/27/2020 -- An investigation was announced concerning potential securities laws violations by Eli Lilly and Company and certain of its directors and officers.



Investors who purchased shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Eli Lilly and Company regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



In August 2020, Eli Lilly and Company began a clinical trial to test whether adding the Company's antibody-based drug, LY-CoV555, to remdesivir would benefit patients diagnosed with COVID-19.



On October 13, 2020, the trial's sponsor, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases ("NIAID") recommended that the trial be paused after an analysis of safety data found "an overall difference in clinical status between the group receiving LY-CoV555 and the group receiving saline placebo."



Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) declined from $157.15 per share on October 9, 2020 to as low as $142.24 per share on October 19, 2020.



Those who purchased shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.