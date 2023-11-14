NYSE:LUMN Investor Alert: Deadline on November 14, 2023 in Lawsuit Against Lumen Technologies, Inc. Coming Up

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2023 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on November 14, 2023 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: LUMN).



Investors who purchased shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: LUMN) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: November 14, 2023. NYSE: LUMN stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: LUMN) common shares between March 11, 2019 and July 14, 2023, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between March 11, 2019 and July 14, 2023, the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Lumen owned and/or still owns thousands of miles of cables wrapped in lead, a known neurotoxin, within the United States, that the foregoing has harmed and posed the risk of further harming the environment, exposed Company employees, and the general public, thereby posing a significant public health risk and environmental pollution risk, that Lumen was on notice about the damage and risks presented by these lead-covered cables but did not disclose them as a potential threat to everyday people and communities, as well as failed to provide adequate lead training to employees, that all the foregoing subjected the Company to a heightened risk of governmental and regulatory oversight and enforcement action, as well as legal and reputational harm, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: LUMN) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About The Shareholders Foundation

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.