NYSE:LUMN Investor Notice: Deadline Coming Up on May 2, 2023 in Lawsuit Against Lumen Technologies, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2023 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on May 2, 2023 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: LUMN).



Investors who purchased shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: LUMN) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: May 2, 2023. NYSE: LUMN stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: LUMN) common shares between September 14, 2020 and February 7, 2023, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between September 14, 2020 and February 7, 2023, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that various headwinds were impeding Lumen's ability to invest in and grow its Quantum Fiber brand, that Quantum Fiber was not progressing as was represented to the public, that Lumen's management was reassessing its strategic priorities and had placed a hold on the plans to quickly scale up the Quantum Fiber brand, and that as a result of Lumen's decision to delay expansion of Quantum Fiber, Lumen's results and metrics were negatively impacted and the scaling up of Quantum Fiber would not occur until, at the earliest, the end of 2023.



Those who purchased shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: LUMN) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



