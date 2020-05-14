NYSE:LUV Long-Term Investor Notice: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing at Southwest Airlines Co.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2020 -- Certain directors of Southwest Airlines Co. are under investigation concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who are current long term investors in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NYSE: LUV stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Southwest Airlines Co. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NYSE: LUV stocks, concerns whether certain Southwest Airlines Co. directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Southwest's operations were non-compliant with government maintenance and safety regulations, that the foregoing issues were exacerbated by Southwest's undue influence over FAA officials and, consequently, lax regulatory oversight of the Company's operations, that all of the foregoing significantly increased the safety risks to passengers traveling on Southwest flights and heightened governmental scrutiny into the Company, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.