NYSE:LVS Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Las Vegas Sands Corp.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/06/2020 -- Las Vegas Sands Corp. is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Las Vegas Sands Corp. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Las Vegas, NV based Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. On September 16, 2020, it was reported that the Company's Singapore casino, Marina Bay Sands, "has hired a law firm to conduct a new investigation into employee transfers of more than $1 billion in gamblers' money to third parties[.]" Further, the article quoted Singapore's Casino Regulatory Authority stating "there were weaknesses in [Marina Bay Sands'] casino control measures pertaining to fund transfers[.]"



