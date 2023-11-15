NYSE:LYV Long Term Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Wrongdoing by Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2023 -- Certain directors of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. are under investigation over potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



The investigation by a law firm for current long term investors in NYSE: LYV stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NYSE: LYV stocks, concerns whether certain Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that, the Defendants failed to disclose to investors that Live Nation engaged in anticompetitive conduct, including charging high fees and extended contracts with talent, and retaliated against venues, that, as a result, Live Nation was reasonably likely to incur regulatory scrutiny and face fines, penalties, and reputational harm, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



