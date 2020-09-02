NYSE:MCD Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by McDonald's Corporation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/02/2020 -- An investigation was announced over possible securities laws violations by McDonald's Corporation in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE: MCD), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by McDonald's Corporation regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



On August 10, 2020, McDonald's filed a lawsuit against former CEO Steve Easterbrook for lying about and destroying evidence connected to his inappropriate behavior that ultimately led to a separation agreement between the Company and Easterbrook in November of 2019. McDonald's failed to monitor and respond to such behavior at the highest levels of the Company despite representations in numerous SEC filings that the Company had effective disclosure and control procedures.



Shares of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE: MCD) closed on August 25, 2020, at $212.65 per share.



