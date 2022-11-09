NYSE:MDT Investor Alert: Deadline on November 7, 2022 in Lawsuit Against Medtronic Plc

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/09/2022 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on H November 7, 2022 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT).



Investors who purchased shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: November 7, 2022. NYSE: MDT stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) common shares between June 8, 2019, and May 25, 2022, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between June 8, 2019, and May 25, 2022, he Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts, about the company's business and operations by failing to disclose that Medtronic plc's product quality control systems were inadequate, that Medtronic had failed to comply with numerous regulations regarding risk assessment, corrective and preventive action, complaint handling, device recalls, and reporting of adverse events, that these failures increased the risk of regulatory investigation and action, that as a result of the company's misconduct, the FDA would delay the approval of additional Medtronic MiniMed devices, including the MiniMed 780G, that these delays in product approvals, as well as the company's need to improve its quality control systems, would negatively affect Medtronic's financial performance and cause it to fall further behind its competitors, and that as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about the company's business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis.



Those who purchased shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



