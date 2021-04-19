NYSE:MGI Investor Notice: Deadline on April 30, 2021 in Lawsuit Against MoneyGram International, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2021 -- A deadline is coming up on April 30, 2021 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NYSE: MGI).



Investors who purchased shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NYSE: MGI) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: April 30, 2021. NYSE: MGI stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NYSE: MGI) common shares between June 17, 2019 and February 22, 2021, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between June 17, 2019 and February 22, 2021, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that XRP, the cryptocurrency that MoneyGram was utilizing as part of its Ripple partnership, was viewed as an unregistered and therefore unlawful security by the SEC, that in the event that the SEC decided to enforce the securities laws against Ripple, MoneyGram would be likely to lose the lucrative stream of market development fees that was critical to its financial results between June 17, 2019 and February 22, 2021, and that as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NYSE: MGI) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



