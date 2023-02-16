NYSE:MIR Investor Notice: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at Mirion Technologies, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/16/2023 -- An investigation was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors at Mirion Technologies, Inc.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Mirion Technologies, Inc. directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Atlanta, GA based Mirion Technologies, Inc. provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, and Japan.



On Octboer 20, 2021, Mirion Technologies, Inc. announced that it has closed its business combination with GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II ("GSAH").



Shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: MIR) declined to as low as $5.40 per share on July 14, 2022.



