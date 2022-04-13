NYSE:ML Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by MoneyLion Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/13/2022 -- An investigation was announced concerning potential securities laws violations by MoneyLion Inc. in connection with certain financial statements.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by MoneyLion Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



New York based MoneyLion Inc. provides a digital financial platform. MoneyLion Inc. reported that its Total Revenue rose from $79.41 million in 2020, to $171.11 million in 2021, and that its Net Loss increased from $49.99 million in 2020 to $177.65 million in 2021.



On March 10, 2022, MoneyLion Inc. disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that the Company's management has noted errors related to operating expenses, net loss and basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share in the condensed consolidated statements of operations for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and additional paid-in capital and retained earnings in the condensed consolidated balance sheet as of September 30, 2021, along with related impacts to the condensed consolidated statement of cash flows for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and the condensed consolidated statements of redeemable convertible preferred stock, redeemable noncontrolling interests and stockholders' deficit for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021. MoneyLion further disclosed that the Company's management identified a second error . . . as the denominator of the diluted net income per share calculation for the three months ended September 30, 2021 did not include the impact of dilutive securities and that [t]he Company's management, in consultation with its advisors, has determined that the calculation of diluted net income per share included within the condensed consolidated statement of operations for the three months ended September 30, 2021 should have included the impact of dilutive securities. Accordingly, the Audit Committee of MoneyLion's Board of Directors determined that the financial statements in question should no longer be relied upon and should be restated in order to correct the errors described above.



Shares of MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE: ML) declined from $11.33 per share in September 2021, to as low as $1.80 per share on March 14, 2022.



Those who purchased shares of MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE: ML) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



