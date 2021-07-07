NYSE:MMSI Shareholder Notice: Update in Lawsuit Against Merit Medical Systems, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/07/2021 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced an update in the lawsuit that is pending for certain investors in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: MMSI).



Investors who purchased a shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: MMSI) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



On December 3, 2019, a lawsuit was filed against Merit Medical Systems, Inc over alleged securities laws violations. The plaintiff claimed that between February 26, 2019 and October 30, 2019, the defendants failed to disclose that the integrations of Cianna and Vascular Insights, including their products, sales people, and R&D facilities, had caused operational disruptions and reduced sales and were months behind schedule, that sales of acquired company products had slowed substantially due to pre-acquisition pipeline fill, in particular for Vascular Insights products which, as late as July 2019, had zero orders during fiscal 2019, and that in light of the foregoing, the Company's reported financial guidance for fiscal 2019 and 2020 was made without a reasonable basis.



On June 30, 2020, a consolidated complaint was filed and on August 14, 2020, the defendants filed a Motion to Dismiss the consolidated Complaint.



On March 29, 2021, the Court issued an Order denying Defendants' Motion to Dismiss.



