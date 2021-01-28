NYSE:MODN Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws by Model N, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2021 -- Model N, Inc is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE: MODN), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Model N, Inc. (NYSE: MODN) concerning whether a series of statements by Model N, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



San Mateo, CA based Model N, Inc. provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries.



Model N Inc reported that its Total Revenue rose from $141.23 million for the 12 months period that ended on Sept. 30, 2019 to $161.05 million for the 12 months period that ended on Sept. 30, 2020, and that its normalized Loss declined from $19.29 million to $13.66 million.



Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE: MODN) closed on January 20, 2020, at $38.48 per share.



