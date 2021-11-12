NYSE:MOTV Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at Motive Capital Corp.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2021 -- An investigation was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors at Motive Capital Corp.



Investors who purchased shares of Motive Capital Corp. (NYSE: MOTV) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Motive Capital Corp. directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



New York based Motive Capital Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.



On September 13, 2021, Forge Global, Inc. announced it has entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Motive Capital Corp (NYSE: MOTV.U), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by affiliates of Motive Partners, a financial technology specialized private equity firm.



The investigation focuses on that concurrent with closing, up to $100 million of the transaction proceeds will be paid to certain existing Forge shareholders as cash proceeds for a portion of their existing equity.



Shares of Motive Capital Corp. (NYSE: MOTV) closed on November 5, 2021, at $9.92 per share.



